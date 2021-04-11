Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of PQ Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PQ Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PQ Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $16.66 on Friday. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PQG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

