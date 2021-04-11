Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 11,248 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCBI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 8.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

