Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 17,751 Shares of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 28.03% of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLIY opened at $26.65 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

