Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 3,778 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 159.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.17% of Winmark worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Winmark by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $189.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $701.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.56. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $198.75.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

