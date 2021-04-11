Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 8,647 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Unitil worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth $899,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTL opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

