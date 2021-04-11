Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18.

