Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Separately, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

IEME stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.