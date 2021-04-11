Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Separately, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

IEME stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48.

