Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

BATS NUMV opened at $35.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

