Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 59,752 Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.76% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 96,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period.

Shares of FIDI stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.