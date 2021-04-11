Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 921.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,317 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $784.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

