Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.39% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEGR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period.

Shares of LEGR stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $41.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04.

