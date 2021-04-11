Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.19% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.