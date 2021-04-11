Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 20,948 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 712.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $281.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $166.44 and a 12-month high of $281.96.

