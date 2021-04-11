Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 3,054 Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

FLGE opened at $619.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.53. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $619.79.

