Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 40,624 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,624 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 227,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $89.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40.

