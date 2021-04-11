Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $1.10 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.59% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $3,395,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

