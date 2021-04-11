Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of International Money Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 45.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International Money Express by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 255,368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Money Express by 27.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 88,579 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

International Money Express stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $572.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.