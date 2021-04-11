suterusu Price Hits $0.0158 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. suterusu has a total market cap of $61.02 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00087785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.00611779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00034931 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

