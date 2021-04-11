SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SVB Financial Group worth $65,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.56.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $7.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,018. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.36. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $577.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

