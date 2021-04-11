Swerve Hits Market Cap of $35.91 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00005099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 85.3% against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $35.91 million and approximately $84.54 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00083673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00618022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033349 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,532,619 coins and its circulating supply is 11,768,027 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

