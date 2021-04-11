Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.38 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $73.38 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00296090 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,593,573 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

