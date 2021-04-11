Switcheo (SWTH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.19 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Switcheo has a market cap of $104.02 million and $1.19 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00296539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.00722248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,899.71 or 1.00288378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.50 or 0.00796122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,408,842,518 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,080,096 coins. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

