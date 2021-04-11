SYNC Network Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and $37,774.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.32 or 0.00476827 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006008 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00029303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.21 or 0.04476463 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 131,681,638 coins and its circulating supply is 110,617,316 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.