SYNC Network (SYNC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $239,435.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $239,435.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 131,824,632 coins and its circulating supply is 110,448,123 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

