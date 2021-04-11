Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $261.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.70. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.27 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

