Syscoin Trading Up 23.1% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $269.63 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.20 or 0.00419695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000817 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002272 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 610,208,167 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

