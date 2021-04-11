Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,478 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.56% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $44,774.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,777 shares of company stock worth $4,410,394 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRHC opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

