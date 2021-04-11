Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $133,395.00

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.99 million and $133,395.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00130972 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003443 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

