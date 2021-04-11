Tadpole Finance Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $22,000.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $13.04 or 0.00021820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00299035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.00732839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,436.05 or 0.99438033 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.41 or 0.00778640 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

