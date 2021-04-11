Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272,393 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $58,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $52,427,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,460.9% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,241,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $122.80 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.41. The company has a market cap of $636.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

