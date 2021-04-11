Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,055 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $65,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.