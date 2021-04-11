Tap Price Reaches $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Tap coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $524,549.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00084185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00618459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00042883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.