Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 2.9% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

TGT opened at $205.36 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $207.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.09. The firm has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

