Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.40 Million

Analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce sales of $46.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $224.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $226.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $305.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $311.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth about $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth about $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth about $9,060,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth about $3,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

