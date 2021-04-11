TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 131.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,848. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $839.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Sell-side analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

