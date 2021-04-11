Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,534,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $135.46 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

