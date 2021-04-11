Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of O opened at $65.19 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

