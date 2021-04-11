Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Shares of FANG opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

