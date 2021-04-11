Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

NYSE:LVS opened at $61.94 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

