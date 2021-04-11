Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.