Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $408.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.49. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $189.33 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

