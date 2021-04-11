Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,611 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.