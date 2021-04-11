Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.11% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $107.88. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $72.72 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $175,305.70. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

