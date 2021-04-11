Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $1.72 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,664.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $5,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $46.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

