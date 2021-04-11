Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $65,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

