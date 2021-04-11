Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

