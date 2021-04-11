Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 15,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

