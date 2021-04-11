Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 508.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 158,626 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMC opened at $60.80 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -202.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

