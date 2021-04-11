Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $95.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

