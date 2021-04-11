Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after acquiring an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,464,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.87.

LH stock opened at $254.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.20 and a 200 day moving average of $216.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $136.38 and a 52 week high of $259.29.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

